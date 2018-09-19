Holyrood expected to vote against standard assessments for P1 children

The Scottish Government is facing defeat in a vote on the use of national assessments for P1 pupils.

MSPs at the Scottish Parliament are expected to back a Tory motion calling on ministers to halt the use of tests for the youngest students.

Holyrood’s four opposition parties are all against national standardised assessments for four and five-year-olds.

But while the minority SNP administration is facing defeat on the issue, the result of the vote is not binding on the government.

Education Secretary John Swinney continues to insist that the tests are a “valuable tool for teachers to identify the next steps in a child’s learning” and that the “additional information they provide is particularly useful in the early years if we are to continue to close the attainment gap”.

He demonstrated the tests to both MSPs and the media on Tuesday, in a bid to ensure an “accurate and informed debate”.