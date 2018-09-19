Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

How shelf prices at Jack’s compare with those at Aldi

Tesco unveils its new Jack’s concept store (Joe Giddens/PA) Photo: PA Wire/PA Images

Tesco has unveiled its new Jack’s discount store in Chatteris, Cambridgeshire.

The supermarket giant is attempting to take the fight to German discounters Aldi and Lidl

Here is how a selection of the shelf ticket prices compare with those at the Chatteris branch of Aldi, less than a mile away:

Jack’s:
Jack’s British S/Skimmed Milk, 4 pints – £1.09

Aldi:
Cowbelle Semi-Skimmed Milk, 4 pints – £1.09

Jack’s:
Jack’s Corn Flakes Cereal, 500g – 55p

Aldi:
Harvest Morn Cornflakes, 500g – 72p

Jack’s:
Jack’s Spaghetti, 500g – 45p

Aldi:
Cucina Italian Spaghetti, 500g – 39p

Jack’s:
Jack’s 80 Tea Bags, 250g – 85p

Aldi:
Diplomat Gold Label Tea Bags 80’s, 250g – £1.09

Jack’s:
Jack’s British Medium White Sliced Bread, 440g – 45p

Bread at the new Jack’s store Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

Aldi:
Village Bakery Soft Sliced Medium White, 800g – 49p

Jack’s:
Coca Cola, 6x 330ml – £3.50

Aldi:
Coca Cola Classic, 8x 330ml – £3.60

Jack’s:
Jack’s Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce, 4x 420g – 94p

Aldi:
Corale Premium Baked Beans, 4x 425g – 98p

Jack’s:
Jack’s Bananas Loose – 13p

Aldi:
Nature’s Pick Single Banana – 13p.