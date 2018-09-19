How shelf prices at Jack’s compare with those at Aldi

Tesco has unveiled its new Jack’s discount store in Chatteris, Cambridgeshire.

The supermarket giant is attempting to take the fight to German discounters Aldi and Lidl

Here is how a selection of the shelf ticket prices compare with those at the Chatteris branch of Aldi, less than a mile away:

Jack’s:

Jack’s British S/Skimmed Milk, 4 pints – £1.09

Aldi:

Cowbelle Semi-Skimmed Milk, 4 pints – £1.09

Jack’s:

Jack’s Corn Flakes Cereal, 500g – 55p

Aldi:

Harvest Morn Cornflakes, 500g – 72p

Jack’s:

Jack’s Spaghetti, 500g – 45p

Aldi:

Cucina Italian Spaghetti, 500g – 39p

Jack’s:

Jack’s 80 Tea Bags, 250g – 85p

Aldi:

Diplomat Gold Label Tea Bags 80’s, 250g – £1.09

Jack’s:

Jack’s British Medium White Sliced Bread, 440g – 45p