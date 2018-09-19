- ITV Report
Jack’s v the rest – who is best on price?
Tesco boss Dave Lewis has claimed that Jack’s, the supermarket’s new chain, will be the “cheapest in town”. But is it true?
Numbers crunched by mySupermarket.co.uk show the following on select products:
Item Jack’s price
1) Turkey Breast Mince 2% fat 500g £3.35
Asda – £3.29
Tesco – £4
Sainsbury’s – £4
Morrisons – £4
Lidl – £3.19
Aldi – n/a
2) British semi skimmed milk 2.27L/4pts £1.09
Asda – £1.09
Tesco – £1.09
Sainsbury’s – £1.10
Morrisons – £1.10
Lidl – £1.09
Aldi – £1.09
3) Cox apples 6 pack 77p
Asda – n/a
Tesco – £1.60
Sainsbury’s – £1.80
Morrisons – £1.50
Lidl – n/a
Aldi – n/a
4) Broccoli 350g 48p
Asda – 58p
Tesco – 55p
Sainsbury’s – 55p
Morrisons – 58p
Lidl – 68p
Aldi – n/a
5) Own label baked beans 420g 29p
Asda – 23p
Tesco – 32p
Sainsbury’s – 30p
Morrisons – 32p
Lidl- 23p
Aldi – n/a
Notes: Comparable means that it is the same item you would pick up in store if you were physically there. These prices are pulled directly from the supermarkets’ own sites from 19/9/2018.