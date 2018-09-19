Just one in 10 of us will be smokers in 2023, say health officials

Health officials have estimated that just one in 10 people will be smokers in five years’ time. Public Health England (PHE) said that smoking rates among adults in England are expected to fall from the current level of 14.9% to around 10% by 2023. The number of smokers in England has fallen by more than a million since 2014, it added. The estimate comes as the health body launched its annual Stoptober campaign, encouraging smokers to join a mass quit attempt in the month of October.

Officials are encouraging smokers not to “go cold turkey” as the method may hamper a person’s chance of successfully quitting. PHE said that the best way to quit is with expert help from local stop smoking services together with stop smoking aids. For this year’s campaign, PHE is offering an online “Personal Quit Plan” to help smokers find the right support to help them kick the habit. The new tool will recommend a range of options to smokers including face-to-face support, nicotine replacement therapies like patches, gum or inhalers, and e-cigarettes. Last year’s Stoptober campaign was the first to encourage smokers to try an e-cigarette in a bid to kick the habit. PHE said that e-cigarettes are used by an estimated 3.2 million people across Britain. The health body estimates that of the 6.1 million smokers in England, around six in 10 want to quit. It said that every year around 400,000 smokers quit successfully in England – the equivalent of around one every 80 seconds.

There are an estimated 6.1 million smokers in England Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA