Kavanaugh accuser wants assault claim investigated before Senate hearing

Christine Blasey Ford wants the FBI to investigate her allegation that she was sexually assaulted by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh before she testifies to a Senate hearing, her lawyers have said. Ms Ford is due to give evidence a Judiciary Committee hearing next week. The lawyers wrote to the panel that Ms Ford wants to co-operate, but in the days since she publicly accused Mr Kavanaugh of the assault – when they were teenagers at a party 35 years ago – she has been the target of “vicious harassment and even death threats”, and her family has relocated. An FBI investigation “should be the first step in addressing the allegations”, wrote the lawyers for Ms Ford, who is now a college professor in California.

The development came after Donald Trump showered sympathy on his embattled nominee and as Senate Republicans and Democrats fought over who should give evidence at the high-stakes hearing six weeks before major congressional elections. The president has already rejected the idea of bringing in the FBI to reopen its background check of Mr Kavanaugh. If he ordered such a review, it would be likely to delay a confirmation vote until after the election. Republicans hope to have Mr Kavanaugh confirmed by October 1, the start of the next Supreme Court term. In a tweet, Mr Trump wrote: “The Supreme Court is one of the main reasons I got elected President. I hope Republican Voters, and others, are watching, and studying, the Democrats Playbook.”

