London anti-violence unit will not deliver results overnight, warns Khan

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has warned the surge in violent crime in the capital will not be solved “overnight” as he unveiled a plan to focus on the bloodshed as a public health issue.

Echoing an approach successfully used in Scotland, a new unit is being set up including staff from health, police and local government agencies to divert young people away from crime, with initial funding of £500,000.

There have been 100 homicides in the capital so far this year, with a third of the victims aged 16 to 24, and three in five of the deaths being stabbings.