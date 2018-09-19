Macron’s former aide quizzed by French senate

A former security aide of French President Emmanuel Macron who was videotaped beating a protester has apologised for insulting a senate commission. Alexandre Benalla was the star witness of a senate commission investigating issues triggered by the May Day march at which the former aide was videotaped beating a protester. Benalla’s blows to a protester at the march, which had descended into violence, led to Mr Macron’s most difficult period in office since he became president in May 2017. “I have a deep respect for the senate,” Benalla told the commission.

The ex-aide said he had overreacted in a radio interview last week when he insulted the panel, because he felt some were “using the institutions of our country for political and media ends”. “I’ve been raised in the respect of these institutions.” The commission, which has taken evidence from ministers, generals and other ranking officials, is trying to understand the nature of Benalla’s job at the presidential Elysee Palace and why he benefited from numerous perks, including permission to carry a gun. It is also trying to uncover possible dysfunctions in Mr Macron’s security detail. Preliminary charges, including being involved in group violence, have been filed against Benalla, 27, and as a result questions about his actions on May Day are off-limits.

Benalla was quizzed for nearly two-and-a-half hours Credit: AP Photo/Thibault Camus