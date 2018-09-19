Man forces child to climb into arcade-style vending machine to steal prizes

A man who forced a toddler to climb into a vending machine to steal prizes is now wanted by police.

The incident - which was captured on camera - happened at a shopping centre in New Hampshire, US. The footage shows a man giving "instructions" to a child inside the machine who was stealing prizes.

Passersby who filmed the scene describe the toddler as girl. She is seen later to be climbing out of the machine as a young boy grabs the stolen goods.

The machine is thought to work like an arcade-style game where players have to maneuver a grabber to capture its prizes.

Local police have asked the public to help identify the man.