Many parents ‘would call 999’ if their child’s hand was stuck in a jam jar

One in 10 Londoners would call 999 for an emergency ambulance if their child got their hand stuck in a jam jar, according to a new report. A new survey focusing on the use of London Ambulance Service found that 10% of Londoners would ring the emergency line in such a situation. But the poll of 1,000 adults living in the capital found that Londoners have a “high degree of confidence” in their own knowledge of when to call an ambulance, with 56% strongly agreeing with the statement “I know when to call an ambulance”.

Millennials were less confident than older people – 36% of 18 to 24-year-olds strongly agreed, compared to 74% of those over 55. A report detailing the findings, which forms part of London Assembly Health Committee’s investigation into the future of the London Ambulance Service, found that nine in 10 of those surveyed said that ambulance services should only be used in emergencies. But the report suggests that people will still call for an ambulance if there are no other options available, even if they know it is not an emergency.

