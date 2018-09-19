Ombudsman finds ‘significant failings’ in elderly patient’s care

Hospital bosses have been orderd to apologise to the family of a patient who died after a watchdog found there were “significant failings” in his care.

Scottish Public Services Ombudsman Rosemary Agnew said there were a “number of failings” in the treatment the elderly man received after in the enhanced recovery area of Glasgow Royal Infirmary in October 2016.

She added she was making a public report on his daughter’s complaint because of her “concerns about the significant failings” in his care and treatment and “because I consider it is in the wider public interest”.

The man, identified only as Mr A in the report, was admitted to the hospital on September 30, 2016 after losing weight and complaining of stomach pains.

On October 5 he had surgery to remove sections from his intestine, and afterwards was cared for in the high dependency unit, where his family said the care was “excellent”.

But when he was transferred to the enhanced recovery area on October 12, the Ombudsman said staff “failed to act” in response to the family’s concerns, with the report noting the man’s daughter – identified as Ms C – was “begging” for medical help.

His condition deteriorated and he was transferred back to high dependency, with doctors carrying out another operation. Despite this he died on October 21.