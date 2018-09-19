One in three Scots going without food because of money – survey

A third of Scots have been left unable to afford food at some point in the last year, a survey has revealed.

Research for Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) found 33% of people had gone without food at least once in the previous 12 months because of a lack of cash.

More than a quarter (28%) of those surveyed said this had happened to them between one in six times – but one in 20 (5%) said they had been forced to go hungry on even more occasions.

The prospect of rising food prices as a result of Brexit was also highlighted as a major concern.

Seven out of 10 people (71%) said they were concerned about the impact of the UK leaving the European Union, with 65% of this group citing the cost of food and other essentials as being amongst their worries.