Breck's Last Game: Online grooming film tells story of murdered 14-year-old gamer

Breck Bednar was stabbed to death. Credit: PA

A film documenting the "absolutely horrific" real-life murder of a 14-year-old boy who was groomed online has been launched in Essex. Breck's Last Game will be rolled out in secondary schools across the country highlighting the dangers of online grooming. The film is based on the murder of Breck Bednar who was stabbed to death by computer engineer Lewis Daynes in February 2014 in what a judge described as a "sexual and sadistic" killing. Police have said the full film will not be released publicly until spring 2019 to allow it to be used in lessons.

Daynes ran an online server where Breck, and several of his friends, played games online and it was through this forum Daynes groomed Breck over 13 months - telling him a series of lies and turning him against family and friends. Daynes had eventually lured Breck, from Caterham to his flat in Surrey on the promise of handing over a fake business. The film, which features the 999 call made to police by Daynes, captures the events leading to Breck’s death and police said it would carry a 15 certificate if shown in a cinema. Daynes, aged 18 at the time of the offence, admitted the murder at Chelmsford Crown Court and was jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years in 2015.

Lewis Daynes was jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years for the murder of Breck Bednar. Credit: Essex Police/ PA

Breck’s mother Lorin LaFave will appear in a film called Breck’s Last Game, which is a collaboration between four police forces – Essex, Leicestershire, Northamptonshire and Surrey. It will be shown at schools in the counties of the four police forces as part of planned lessons over the coming months. Assistant Chief Constable Andy Prophet, said: "This is not an issue we can shy away from – Breck’s death clearly shows us that the consequences of grooming can be absolutely horrific. "I hope this provokes conversation in the classroom and at home about who young people are talking to online and how best to stay safe and I wholeheartedly endorse it."

The case will feature in a film to be shown in secondary schools, warning children of the dangers of online grooming Credit: Essex Police/ PA