Orla Kiely shuts up shop as fashion brand collapses into voluntary liquidation

Models on the catwalk during the Orla Kiely Autumn/Winter 2013 London Fashion Week presentation. Credit: PA

Fashion retailer Orla Kiely has entered voluntary liquidation, becoming the latest victim of a difficult retail landscape. The designer brand - loved by celebrities such as the Duchess of Cambridge and Alexa Chung - ceased trading on Monday, closing its shops in London and Kildare in Ireland, as well as its online business, after its parent company, Kiely Rowan Plc, went into voluntary liquidation. In a statement on its website, the £8 million brand "apologised for any inconvenience caused", adding that its "Home and Design licensing business will not be impacted" by the shock collapse, "and its selection of accessories and homewares will continue to be sold through distribution partners. "Thank you for embracing our brand and designs throughout the years and for your ongoing support. Orla, Dermott and the Team." David Rubin & Partners have been appointed as administrators for the brand which is known for its bold, 1970s-inspired prints.

The fashion and homeware brand ceased trading on Monday. Credit: Twitter/Orla Kiely

The company said in a statement: "Kiely Rowan Plc, the retail and wholesale fashion business of Orla Kiely, has ceased trading as of Monday 17 September 2018. "Having carefully considered the options, the Directors of Kiely Rowan Plc have concluded that the business should be placed into creditors’ voluntary liquidation following various challenges that have faced the Company over the past few years, both in the UK and abroad. "Orla Kiely’s Home and Design licensing business will not be impacted, and its selection of accessories and homewares will continue to be sold through its distribution partners. "Paul Appleton, Managing Partner of David Rubin & Partners, has been appointed to assist the Board in handling the winding down and ultimate liquidation of the Company." It was reported that staff were escorted out of the company's offices in on Monday, minutes after being told by the retailer's founder and chief executive Orla Kiely, 55, that they were being made redundant. Staff were reportedly told that the retailer did not have enough funds to pay their salaries.

Orla Kiely is loved by celebrities such as the Duchess of Cambridge. Credit: PA