Patients’ lives ‘to be transformed’ by NHS genomic testing

Patients’ lives will be transformed as the NHS becomes the first health service in the world to routinely offer genomic testing, the Government’s chief scientific officer has said. People with rare diseases and some types of cancer will be the first to benefit when the Genomic Medicine Service is rolled out in England from October. Professor Dame Sue Hill, chief scientific officer for England, said the “holy grail of the health system” is early diagnosis and preventative care. Genomic medicine will enable the NHS to pursue this dream, she told a press briefing in London.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Under the new service, which was announced in July, selected patients will have their tumour DNA screened to check for mutations, helping doctors identify a more “personalised” treatment. People suffering from 22 rare diseases and some paediatric and haematological cancers will be among the first to routinely be tested this financial year. Those offered testing will be able to opt in to share their data with a central database, to help improve understanding of rare diseases. Dame Sue said the move marks a shift away from “one size fits all medicine”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.