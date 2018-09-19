Petition seeking recall of DUP MP Ian Paisley to close

A petition giving voters the opportunity to unseat Democratic Unionist MP Ian Paisley will close later.

The exercise in the constituency of North Antrim represents the first use of a democratic device created following the Westminster expenses scandal.

It was triggered after Mr Paisley was banned from the House of Commons for 30 sitting days for failing to declare two 2013 family holidays paid for by the Sri Lanka government.

In August, a parliamentary watchdog found that a year after the luxury holidays Mr Paisley lobbied then Prime Minister David Cameron not to support a UN probe into alleged Sri Lankan human rights abuses.

If 10% of the electorate sign the recall petition, 7,543 voters, Mr Paisley will automatically lose his seat and a by-election will be called.

He would be able to contest the subsequent poll.