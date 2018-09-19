PM to push for social housing reform amid ‘second-rate citizen’ stigma concern

Theresa May is expected to warn too many politicians “look down” on social housing residents as she pushes for reform of the sector. The Prime Minister will detail the Government’s plans for a £2 billion programme from 2022 which aims to give housing associations the chance to secure money for projects running from then until 2028/29. Downing Street believes the approach would offer long-term certainty to the associations when it comes to planning and developing tens of thousands of affordable and social homes.

It adds that the funding is separate to the £9 billion of public funding put toward the existing affordable homes programme until 2022. Mrs May, addressing the National Housing Federation Summit in London on Wednesday, also plans to focus on the “stigma” attached to social housing and insist tenants are “not second-rate citizens”. The PM will say: “Some residents feel marginalised and overlooked, and are ashamed to share the fact that their home belongs to a housing association or local authority.

“On the outside, many people in society – including too many politicians – continue to look down on social housing and, by extension, the people who call it their home.” Mrs May will add: “We should never see social housing as something that need simply be ‘good enough’, nor think that the people who live in it should be grateful for their safety net and expect no better. “Whether it is owned and managed by local authorities, TMOs (tenant management organisations) or housing associations, I want to see social housing that is so good people are proud to call it their home … our friends and neighbours who live in social housing are not second-rate citizens.” Housing associations will be encouraged by Mrs May to change how tenants and society view social housing, and also to lead major developments themselves. However, Labour warned Mrs May’s promises “fall far short” of what is needed for the sector.

Shadow housing secretary John Healey said: “The reality is spending on new affordable homes has been slashed so the number of new social rented homes built last year fell to the lowest level since records began. “If Conservative ministers are serious about fixing the housing crisis they should back Labour’s plans to build a million genuinely affordable homes, including the biggest council house-building programme for more than 30 years.” The English housing survey 2016/17 reported that 3.9 million households, approximately nine million people, lived in the social rented sector – which was 17% of households in the country. The survey added 10% rented from housing associations and 7% from local authorities. By contrast, 20% of households were private rented and 63% owner-occupied.

