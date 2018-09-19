Police re-examining allegation Labour MP assaulted assistant

An allegation that a Labour MP assaulted her senior aide is being investigated by police. Carolyn Harris, shadow minister for women and equalities, was accused of pulling her assistant’s hair so hard clumps of it were torn from her head. The allegation is now being re-examined by officers after former aide Jenny Lee Clarke submitted a complaint about how the initial investigation was handled two years ago. South Wales Police decided back in 2016 not to take the allegation of assault any further following their inquiries.

Jenny Lee Clarke trial

Ms Clarke, 42, said she believes her allegation was dropped by police because of Mrs Harris’ position as an MP and deputy Welsh Labour leader. She added: “If it wasn’t for her position, I would have had justice by now. “I’ve been treated differently because I’m a layman and she’s an MP. “I just wanted the same treatment as everyone else when they have reported a crime.” Ms Clarke said she had not been offered any support from the Labour Party, and emails she had sent to General Secretary Jennie Formby had not been replied to. Details of the alleged office attack were revealed during a Crown Court trial in July, where Ms Clarke was cleared of forging the MP’s signature to give herself a pay rise.

Mrs Harris after winning the Swansea East seat last year Credit: Ben Birchall/PA