Prime Minister Theresa: There will be no second Brexit referendum

Theresa May says the Conservative government will not permit a second referendum on Brexit. Speaking outside the informal summit in Salzburg, Mrs May explained how the British public would not be allowed to vote again on the country's relationship with European Union, despite growing calls for another referendum. Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is a vocal critic of Brexit process and this weekend said the final deal should be referred to the public to vote on.

Mrs May arriving in Salzburg. Credit: AP

"There are prominent Labour members like the Mayor of London who are now trying to take us back to square one and are backing a second referendum and postponing the Brexit day. "I want to be absolutely clear, this government will never accept a second referendum. "The British people voted to leave the European Union and we will be leaving on March 29, 2019. "I now call on the Labour leadership to rule out a second referendum and stop trying to frustrate the Brexit process." She added: "We held a people's vote - it was the referendum in 2016. People voted to leave the European Union, it is now a matter of trust in politicians that we should deliver on the vote of the British people."

Video report by ITV News political correspondent Libby Wiener