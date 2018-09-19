Prisons report highlights pressures on programmes to tackle reoffending

Prisoners are at risk of being freed without having finished treatment programmes aimed at cutting reoffending, a report has warned. HM Inspectorate of Prisons for Scotland (HMIPS) found there are lengthy waiting lists for many key programmes, with one consequence being that inmates are not able to progress “appropriately” through their sentence. The Scottish Prison Service (SPS) said it does all it can to make the best use of the resources available. The report highlighted growing concerns over a reported increase in use of new psychoactive substances (NPS), formerly known as legal highs, in prisons – an issue bosses said they take “extremely seriously”. The findings are contained in the annual report by David Strang, the outgoing HM Chief Inspector of Prisons, for the last financial year.

The document for 2017/18 praised the quality of relationships between inmates and those who work in prisons. “Throughout the year I continued to be impressed with the commitment of staff and their ability to care for and protect prisoners, a substantial proportion of whom are vulnerable,” Mr Strang said. “As a country, we have much to be proud of in how our prisons are run.” The report outlined some areas of concern, saying: “Increasingly, we find that a significant number of prisoners are not able to progress appropriately through their sentence due to a lack of availability of, or capacity within, treatment programmes. “There are lengthy waiting lists for many key programmes, which means that a substantial number of prisoners are not able to complete the required programmes for them to be considered for parole. “Of perhaps greater concern is that prisoners are at risk of being released into the community without having completed treatment programmes designed to reduce future reoffending.” Prisoners and staff told the inspectorate they were anxious about the use of NPS, sparking fears about personal safety and well-being. The report said: “There continues to be a rise in instances of the use of novel psychoactive substances, commonly known as legal highs. “They often lead to unpredictable behaviour, linked to high levels of violence, which can have a detrimental effect on healthcare staff resourcing, if staff are taken away from other duties to deal with these incidents.”

