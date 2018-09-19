Researchers may have found Captain Cook's ship Endeavour

Despite centuries of searching, the exact resting place of Captain Cook's ship Endeavour has been a mystery.

However, a team of Australian researchers believe they have found the area in which the wreckage sits at Newport Harbour, Rhode Island.

Cook sailed the ship on his voyage of discovery to Australia and New Zealand between 1968 and 1770 and it was later used by the British Navy in 1978 as part of the American War of Independence but it's whereabouts since have been an unknown.

Kevin Sumption, head of the Australian National Maritime Museum, said: "Early indications are that the team has narrowed the possible site for the wreck of HMB Endeavour to one site, which is very promising.

"A lot more detailed work, analysis and research has to happen before we can definitively say we have found the remains of James Cook's HMB Endeavour."