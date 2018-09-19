Satellite uses space junk clear-up technology for first time

A British-designed satellite has tested technology for salvaging space junk for the first time. RemoveDEBRIS, built to clean up thousands of potentially dangerous pieces of trash orbiting the Earth, deployed its net as part of a practice experiment in space on Sunday, researchers said. The 220lb spacecraft, equipped with a net and harpoon, was designed and built by a consortium led by the University of Surrey and funded by the European Commission.

It is the first practical attempt to try out clean-up technology. Professor Guglielmo Aglietti, director of Surrey Space Centre, said he was “absolutely delighted” with the outcome. He said: “While it might sound like a simple idea, the complexity of using a net in space to capture a piece of debris took many years of planning, engineering and co-ordination.”

SCIENCE junk Credit: PA Graphics