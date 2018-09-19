Scotland faces 410,000 worker shortage by 2030

A think tank has warned skills system reform is needed to deal with a forecast gap of more than 400,000 workers by 2030.

IPPR Scotland research found the current 29 pensioners per 100 workers is expected to increase to 32 by 2030.

To offset pressure on public finances, protect living standards and maintain the current ratio Scotland would need an extra 410,000 workers by 2030 or an equivalent increase in productivity.

Education and training will be crucial to meeting the challenges and taking the opportunities of automation and ageing.

The impact of ageing population will be felt as automation brings sweeping changes to the jobs market.

The IPPR said almost half (46%) of jobs in Scotland face high automation potential.

A large reduction in jobs is not seen as likely as 5% of current roles can be fully automated but one in six have a “significant proportion” of automatable tasks.