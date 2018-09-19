Scottish business confidence drops amid no-deal concerns

Small business confidence has dropped sharply and Scottish businesses are among the most concerned in the UK about a no-deal Brexit, new figures show.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) Scottish Small Business Confidence Index fell 18.3 points – from +5.1 points to -13.2 points in the third quarter of 2018.

Across the UK the Index, which measures business owners’ assessment of business conditions, fell from +12.9 points to -1.7 points.

Meanwhile a separate FSB survey found more than half (56%) of Scottish businesses believe a no transition, no deal Brexit would impact negatively on their business, whereas only 5% believe it will have a positive impact.

Of the remainder, 27% of Scottish businesses believe such a move would have no impact, while 12% of enterprises said they did not know.

Across the UK, 48% of firms stated they believe a no deal Brexit would have a negative impact on their operations.