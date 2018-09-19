Scottish economy grows 0.5% to move ahead of UK growth

Scottish economic growth has overtaken the UK with 0.5% growth, new official figures show. Scottish GDP grew by 0.5% in real terms between April and June 2018, a marginal increase on the 0.4% the previous quarter. The UK economy grew 0.4% in the second quarter of 2018. Across Scotland in this period output in the construction sector grew by 1.8%, production by 0.6% and the services sector by 0.4% while agriculture fell by 1.2%.

Scottish economic growth for the first half of 2018 at 0.8% is higher than the 0.7% growth forecast the Scottish Fiscal Commission projected for the whole of 2018. In the year since the the second quarter of 2017, the Scottish economy has grown 1.7%, while the equivalent growth UK-wide was 1.3%. Scottish Finance Secretary Derek Mackay, said: “These are welcome figures which show that Scottish growth is both pulling ahead of the UK, and outperforming the official growth forecast. “The Scottish Government is focused on building on the country’s strong economic foundations, supporting businesses to stimulate growth jobs and investment. “Our Programme for Government includes an ambitious package of measures to ensure we are delivering for the economy of today and ready to seize the opportunities of the future.”

