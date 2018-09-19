PlayStation classic: Sony announces retro reboot with 20 games

The £90 retro reboot will come with 20 games built in and goes on sale in December. Credit: Sony

Sony has its own rival to the surprise hit Nintendo classic mini consoles – the PlayStation Classic, nearly 25 years after its initial release. Modelled on the original PlayStation which launched in 1994, the Classic is a shrunken down version of the iconic gadget that will come with 20 games preloaded and two wired controllers. PlayStation has shared a video on social media announcing the new mini console and wrote "December 3rd, 1994. PlayStation is born. December 3rd, 2018. It returns".

Among the games announced for the miniature console so far are Final Fantasy VII, Tekken 3, Jumping Flash, Wild Arms and Ridge Racer Type 4, with more to be announced by the gaming giant. What has been confirmed is the price - £89.99 - and the release date of December 3, exactly 24 years after the release of the original console. The announcement continues a trend of big-name gaming firms releasing miniature versions of classic products. In addition to a standard mini-PlayStation, buyers can also purchase two classic PS1 controllers for games which support local multiplayer when they purchase the bundle.

Buyers can also purchase two classic PS1 controllers for games which support local multiplayer. Credit: Sony

There have already been plenty of gaming fans commenting on the announcement on social media. Katie Leanne said her fiance has turned "into a screaming little boy" after hearing about the new release. Itani said he used to play on the console after primary school.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.