Stop social media sites showing adverts for people traffickers, PM says

People smugglers using social media sites to pose as “travel agents” for desperate migrants are being targeted by UK experts, Theresa May told fellow EU leaders.

The Prime Minister said concerted action across the European Union is needed because of the international nature of the online problem as she pressed for action to stop traffickers using sites such as Facebook to reach victims.

At a meeting in Salzburg she said that the UK will continue to be fully committed to working with them on the “generational challenge” of migration after Brexit.

Police and security officials believe the traffickers’ adverts are presented as reassuring and create an illusion this is normal travel – rather than the reality of being packed onto a dangerous rib or a small boat without safety jackets.

One page even offered discounts for children, a UK source said.

In the last year, UK law enforcement agencies have referred 539 social media pages advertising people smuggling services for closure by Europol.

But at a working dinner with EU counterparts, Mrs May explained online platforms had “no respect for borders”, UK officials said, and unless the countries acted together traffickers would simply “exploit our weakest link”.

Mrs May offered to share expertise and put the UK in the lead of a joint effort to work with social media platforms to prevent traffickers using their websites.