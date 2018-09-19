Storm Ali disrupts travel across Scotland with high winds

Major traffic disruption has been caused by Storm Ali as Scotland is set to be hit by winds of up to 80mph. Rail, roads and ferry services have all been affected by the severe weather conditions on Wednesday. The Met Office updated its amber weather warning of wind, saying there is a high likelihood of impacts across a swathe of the UK.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Power cuts and flying debris are possible as the first named storm of the season sweeps through the country. The weather alert, which is in place until 6pm on Wednesday, warns that flying debris is likely and could lead to injuries or danger to life. There is also potential for damage to buildings, fallen trees, travel cancellations, more road closures and large waves in coastal areas.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

It covers the southern half of Scotland and the north-east coast. A less severe yellow warning for wind is in place across the whole of Scotland until Wednesday night. A spokesman for the Met Office said winds of up to 80mph are expected on parts of the western coast, while inland will see gales of between 65mph and 75mph. Dundrennan, Dumfries and Galloway, has had gusts reaching 77 mph. All vehicles and pedestrians have been stopped from using the Forth Road Bridge, while the Queensferry Crossing has been shut to high-sided vehicles and double-decker buses.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Restrictions were also put in place on the Skye Bridge due to strong gales. At around 10am part of the A75 in Dumfries and Galloway, near the Collin bypass, was blocked for about an hour due to a fallen tree. Dumfries and Galloway Virtual Operations Support Team (VOST) reported similar incidents had occurred across the region.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Highland main line was shut by rail operators after a freight train was derailed during high winds. At around 1.40am a northbound service struck tree branches and left the track near Culloden. No trains are running between Inverness and Perth but ScotRail said they expect the line to reopen in the early afternoon.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.