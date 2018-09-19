Tesco to launch discount store format called Jack’s

Tesco is to launch its new discount store format called Jack’s, taking on German discounters Aldi and Lidl.

The UK’s biggest retailer invited reporters to join chief executive Dave Lewis at its site in Chatteris, Cambridgeshire, on Wednesday.

It simply said it will be “sharing some exciting news” and did not give further detail, but earlier advertised for staff for a “new store format” in Chatteris.