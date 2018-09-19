Theresa May’s EU withdrawal plan a ‘non-starter’, warns former Brexit minister

His latest attack on the proposals comes as the PM seeks to persuade fellow EU leaders at a summit in Austria to throw their weight behind the Chequers deal.

Mr Davis walked out of Mrs May’s Cabinet in July in protest at the plan agreed at her country residence, which envisages the UK remaining in a free trade area for goods under a “common rulebook” with the EU.

In a speech in Germany on Thursday, Mr Davis will say that Chequers is “devoid of democracy” and breaches all of the red lines laid down by the Prime Minister.

Former Brexit Secretary David Davis is set to brand Theresa May’s Chequers plan for EU withdrawal as a “non-starter”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

According to extracts released ahead of Mr Davis’s speech in Munich, he will say: “We have been told that the Chequers proposal fulfils what the British people voted for. Well, I am afraid I simply do not buy that.

“Fifty-two per cent of British voters oppose the proposals. Only 18% approve. It is quite remarkable for a government policy to be that unpopular.

“And, for me, the Chequers plan was always a non-starter.

“At Lancaster (House) and Mansion House, the Prime Minister promised to return control over our law, our money and our borders. These promises were in our manifesto too. But the Chequers plan crosses all of those red lines.

“The EU is often correctly described as having a democratic deficit. But Chequers is devoid of democracy altogether.

“This is why many of us will shortly be presenting an alternative plan which will outline a more ambitious vision.”

Mr Davis will say that German companies should not fear a more competitive UK outside the EU, but should instead “embrace the opportunity that it will create for German workers, families and businesses large and small”.

“In the long run, the friendly economic competition between neighbours is massively beneficial,” he will say.

“Beneficial for the German companies whose supply chains will be provided with improved components from British factories; beneficial for the consumers of tomorrow, who will enjoy the fruits of a more competitive global economy; and beneficial for the students and entrepreneurs of all Europe.”