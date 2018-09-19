Trump ‘not concerned’ about Manafort’s co-operation with Mueller

US President Donald Trump has said he is not concerned about what his former campaign chairman is telling investigators in the probe into the Trump presidential campaign’s ties with Russia. Mr Trump told reporters at the White House that if Paul Manafort tells the truth to special counsel Robert Mueller’s team then he does not see a problem. Mr Trump also batted away a question about whether he was considering a pardon for Manafort. “I don’t want to talk about it now,” the president said.

President Donald Trump talks to reporters at the White House Credit: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Mr Trump’s comments come just days after Manafort ended his nearly year-long fight against Mr Mueller. Manafort pleaded guilty to two felony charges related to his unregistered Ukrainian lobbying and millions of dollars he laundered through offshore accounts. The plea headed off a second trial for Manafort less than a month after he was convicted on eight other counts of filing false tax returns, failing to report foreign bank accounts and bank fraud. The plea deal provided Mr Mueller with a key co-operator in Manafort, who led the Trump campaign for several crucial months and has extensive knowledge of powerful Russian and Ukrainian businessmen heavily involved in their country’s politics. Manafort will also be debriefed by investigators about his time on the campaign as Mr Mueller continues to investigate Russian election interference and any possible co-ordination with Trump associates.

