Trump weighs in on Supreme Court nominee claims

Mr Trump calls Mr Kavanaugh an “outstanding man” and says it is “very hard” for him to imagine anything happened, adding the committee hearing would be “very interesting”.

President Donald Trump has said “we’ll have to make a decision” if Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s sexual-assault accuser “makes a credible showing” before the US Senate Judiciary Committee.

The Judiciary Committee has scheduled a public hearing for Monday and has invited Mr Kavanaugh and California college professor Christine Blasey Ford to give evidence regarding her allegation against him.

Ms Ford says a drunken Mr Kavanaugh assaulted her decades ago when they were teenagers.

Mr Kavanaugh has denied Ms Ford’s allegation and has said he is willing to appear before the committee.

Ms Ford’s lawyers said she wants the FBI to investigate her allegation before she gives evidence.