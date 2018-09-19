Two detainees killed as sheriff’s van caught in rising floodwater

Two detainees have died after a van was swept away by rising floodwater in South Carolina, authorities said.

A sheriff’s office van was carrying two detainees and two officers from Conway to Darlington when it was engulfed by water, according to Horry County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Brooke Holden.

The van was travelling near the Little Pee Dee River, one of the bodies of water officials in South Carolina are watching closely as water pours into the state from upriver in North Carolina following the heavy rains of Storm Florence.

Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson confirmed that two women died in the incident. Their names have not been released.