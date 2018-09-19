Uber Eats admits ‘accidentally’ urging couriers to work through Storm Ali

Uber Eats has said a message asking couriers to work in severe weather conditions was sent accidentally.

The firm said the message, urging more drivers to work as it is “really busy”, was sent having been scheduled a week in advance.

It added it had told couriers in Scotland not to accept further deliveries if they feel unsafe.

Gusts of more than 90mph have been recorded, with strong winds causing travel disruption and power cuts across the country.