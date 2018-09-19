Ugandan pop star-turned-opposition leader Bobi Wine to return home

A Ugandan pop star-turned-opposition politician is returning home after seeking treatment in the United States for injuries suffered during alleged state torture.

Bobi Wine, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, is charged with treason over his alleged role in an August incident in which President Yoweri Museveni’s motorcade was pelted with stones.

Mr Ssentamu is out on bail. His lawyers call the treason charge false.

Ugandan authorities said police will escort him from the airport to his home to maintain order. They said “unlawful rallies, processions and assemblies” will not be allowed.

That drew an immediate response from Mr Ssentamu, who tweeted from an airport lounge in Amsterdam: “I am a free Ugandan with the right to move freely in my country. The police has no business telling me who receives me and who cannot or where I go and where I cannot. This impunity must stop now.”

The 36-year-old says he is fighting for freedom from oppression and wants Mr Museveni, in power since 1986, to retire.