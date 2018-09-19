UK Weather Forecast: Storm Ali brings extremely strong winds across the north

Today:Stormy across northern areas with extremely strong winds, over Northern Ireland, southern Scotland and into northern England. Heavy rain will accompany the wind. Elsewhere, windy too, with sunny spells either side of a band of showery rain, moving southeastwards.

Tonight:Strongest winds easing, but remaining very windy in the north with gales and blustery showers. Clear spells further south, before heavy rain reaches Wales, central and northern England towards dawn.

Thursday:Calmer in the north, but still blustery in northern Scotland with heavy showers. Unsettled elsewhere, with spells of heavy rain and strong winds. The far southeast perhaps remaining dry.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:Unsettled with sunshine and blustery showers on Friday. Drier start on Saturday, but showery in the northeast and rain returning to the southwest. Potentially wet and very windy on Sunday.