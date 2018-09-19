UK Weather Forecast: Storm Ali clears away tonight but more wind and rain for some tomorrow.

This Evening and Tonight:Strongest winds easing tonight, but remaining very windy in the north with gales and blustery showers. Clear spells further south, before heavy rain reaches Wales, central and northern England after midnight.

Thursday:Calmer in the north, but still blustery in northern Scotland with heavy showers. Unsettled elsewhere, with spells of heavy rain and strong winds as another low arrives from the southwest.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:Unsettled with sunshine and blustery showers on Friday. Drier start on Saturday, but showery in the northeast and rain returning to the southwest. Potentially wet and very windy on Sunday.