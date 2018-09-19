Storm Ali gradually clears overnight

Winds will ease overnight, but the weather will remain very windy in the north with gales and blustery showers.

Clear spells further south, before heavy rain reaches Wales, central and northern England after midnight.

Thursday will be calmer in the north, but still blustery in the far-north of Scotland with heavy showers.

Elsewhere the weather will be unsettled, with spells of heavy rain and strong winds as another low arrives from the southwest.

The rest of the week will be unsettled with sunshine and blustery showers on Friday.

Saturday will get off to a drier start, but will be showery in the northeast and rain returning to the southwest.

Potentially wet and very windy on Sunday.