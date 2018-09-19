Westminster attacker ‘told his children he was going to die’

Westminster Bridge attacker Khalid Masood told his children he was “going to die fighting for God” in the weeks leading up to the atrocity. The inquest into his victims’ deaths heard that during video calls to his younger children, who were living in east London while he stayed in Birmingham, he told them about dreams he had been having. Detective Chief Inspector Dan Brown told the Old Bailey: “He told them that he was going to die fighting for God.” In the days before he ploughed into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge and stabbed Pc Keith Palmer on March 22 last year, he also searched for Birmingham Calor Gas Centre. Mr Brown accepted it was “at least possible” that he had planned to use gas as a weapon. The inquest heard Masood drove from Birmingham to Wales to visit his mother, Janet Ajao, and stepfather on March 16 after picking up the vehicle he used to carry out the attack.

Hundreds of floral tributes were left at the scene in the days and weeks following the attack Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Mr Brown said investigators “believe this to be what we now realise was a goodbye visit”. The detective added: “As he was leaving the house on March 17 he turned over his shoulder and said, ‘they will say I’m a terrorist. I’m not.’” Earlier, the court heard how his mother feared he would kill someone while he was still a teenager. His failed relationships, violent criminal past, and conversion to Islam during the first of two spells in prison were laid bare in court. Masood, 52, was shot dead by police after stabbing Pc Palmer, 48, and ploughing his rented 4×4 into Kurt Cochran, 54, Leslie Rhodes, 75, Aysha Frade, 44, and Andreea Cristea, 31, on Westminster Bridge, causing fatal injuries. The Old Bailey heard he believed his Muslim faith was reinforced by a number of “miracles in his life”. Masood first got into trouble with the police for shoplifting when he was aged just 14 while at school in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, where he lived with his mother, stepfather and two stepbrothers.

