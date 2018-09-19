Mother of Westminster terrorist Khalid Masood ‘feared son would kill as a teenager’

The mother of Westminster terrorist Khalid Masood feared he would kill someone while he was still a teenager, an inquest has heard.

His failed relationships, violent criminal past and conversion to Islam during the first of two spells in prison were laid bare at the inquest into his victims’ deaths on Wednesday.

Masood, 52, was shot dead by police after fatally stabbing PC Keith Palmer, 48, and ploughing into Kurt Cochran, 54, Leslie Rhodes, 75, Aysha Frade, 44, and Andreea Cristea, 31, on Westminster Bridge in a rented 4×4, causing fatal injuries.

The Old Bailey heard Masood believed his Muslim faith was reinforced by a number of “miracles in his life”.

Masood first got into trouble with the police for shoplifting when he was just 14 years old while at school in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, where he lived with his mother, stepfather and two stepbrothers.

Counter-terror officer Detective Chief Inspector Dan Brown said: “His mother suggested he exhibited normal boisterous behaviour, but his two brothers suggested he was a violent, disruptive person, who would not back down from a disagreement.”