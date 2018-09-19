- ITV Report
What the papers say – September 19
A £2 billion investment in social housing, air pollution’s link to dementia and Brexit make headlines on Wednesday.
There has been wide criticism from the business community of a Government-commissioned report on migration after Brexit, The Guardian reports.
The Independent also focuses the report, which recommended controls on immigration of low-skilled workers.
Theresa May has discussed her Brexit plans in an interview with the Daily Express.
On its front page, the Daily Telegraph carries a pledge by the PM to invest an extra £2 billion in social housing over the next 10 years.
The Times and the Daily Mail lead with a study into the increased risk of dementia from living in polluted areas.
In other news, the Financial Times reports on Beijing reaction to a US move to place 200 billion dollars worth of Chinese goods.
A Russian woman has told The Sun she fears she was the victim of a “rat poison attack” after falling ill at a restaurant in Salisbury on Sunday.
The Daily Mirror carries a warning over “bed blocking” in the NHS as winter approaches.
The over-75s may have to pay for their TV licences in a bid to ease cost pressures on the BBC, the i reports.
The Metro leads with criticism of policing practices at the Houses of Parliament heard at the inquest of victims of the Westminster Bridge terror attack.
And the Daily Star reports on the arrival of Storm Ali.