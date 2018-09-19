What the papers say – September 19

There has been wide criticism from the business community of a Government-commissioned report on migration after Brexit, The Guardian reports.

A £2 billion investment in social housing, air pollution’s link to dementia and Brexit make headlines on Wednesday.

The Independent also focuses the report, which recommended controls on immigration of low-skilled workers.

Theresa May has discussed her Brexit plans in an interview with the Daily Express .

On its front page, the Daily Telegraph carries a pledge by the PM to invest an extra £2 billion in social housing over the next 10 years.

The Times and the Daily Mail lead with a study into the increased risk of dementia from living in polluted areas.