Who is Lady Gabriella Windsor, who's getting married next spring?

Lady Gabriella Windsor at Pippa Middleton's wedding. Credit: PA

If you asked yourself – upon seeing the announcement today of a third Royal wedding - “who is Lady Gabriella Windsor?”, then I suspect you’re not alone. Buckingham Palace said today that Gabriella, who is known to her family and friends as simply "Ella", is to marry her boyfriend, Thomas Kingston. The announcement came from her parents, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent. Prince Michael is a first cousin of the Queen.

Lady Gabriella Windsor and her fiancee Thomas Kingston Credit: PA

The newly-engaged couple have not revealed the date or the location of their wedding other than to say it will happen in the spring. They got engaged in the Channel Islands – on the Isle of Sark. Gabriella and Tom are good friends with Pippa Middleton – the sister of the Duchess of Cambridge. And despite some reports today that Tom Kingston once dated Pippa himself, I’m told that is not the case.

Tom Kingston and Pippa Middleton at the 2013 Cheltenham Festival. Credit: PA

But in any event, Tom and Gabriella were seen at Pippa’s wedding last year when she married the financier James Matthews. Gabriella was also in the news briefly earlier this year when one of her previous boyfriends claimed in the magazine Vanity Fair that he and she ‘swam naked in the Queen’s pool in Buckingham Palace’. No comment was ever made by Gabriella or palace aides after the publication. Lady Windsor works as a brand manager and her financé is a director of Devonport Capital.

The next royal wedding to take place will be Princess Eugenie’s in Windsor Credit: PA