Woman who died after caravan blown off cliff during Storm Ali named locally

A woman who died after the caravan she was in was blown off a cliff during Storm Ali has been named locally as Elvira Ferraii.

The Swiss holidaymaker was staying at the Clifden ecoBeach Camping and Caravan Park in Co Galway in Ireland’s west when a severe gust took her caravan over the side and down onto a beach.

Emergency services were called before 8am on Wednesday morning but the victim, aged in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene after a brief search. She was reported to have been staying at the remote beauty spot for several weeks.

Ireland was battered by some of the worst winds recorded at this time of year, the conditions wreaking havoc on power supplies and roads – and costing two lives.

In Northern Ireland, a man working on behalf of public utility Northern Ireland Water at a water pumping station died when a tree fell on him at a popular forest park in Co Armagh.

White overall-clad forensics experts combed the scene and the fire service oversaw work on the hefty tree, which had fallen across the main entrance road into Slieve Gullion park, a forested hill close to the border with the Republic in South Armagh.

Irish President Michael D Higgins was among those who expressed condolences following the Republic’s tragedy.