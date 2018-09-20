Almost 30% of Ryanair shareholders vote against chairman’s re-election

The budget airline held its annual general meeting near Dublin on Thursday after a year in which it has been buffeted by pilot strikes which have grounded hundreds of flights.

Almost 30% of Ryanair’s shareholders have voted against the chairman’s re-election.

The budget carrier has faced industrial action by pilots across Europe.

Last month Ryanair and Irish pilots’ union Forsa reached an agreement, the trade union said, and the threat of job losses was averted.

It was the first collective agreement the airline has reached in the Republic and represented the reversal of a 32-year policy.

It agreed to recognise unions last year.

The dispute between the airline and some of its Irish pilots involved annual leave, base transfers and promotions.

It caused five days of strike action by about 100 of Ryanair’s 350 Irish-based pilots.