Amazon set to unveil new Echo smart speakers

Amazon is expected to announce a range of new Echo smart speaker devices on Thursday, as the technology giant doubles down on the idea of a smart home powered by its virtual assistant, Alexa.

The company is holding an event in the US where a wide range of new Alexa-powered devices and appliances is expected to be unveiled.

There have been reports that a range of voice-activated appliances beyond smart speakers could be introduced by the tech giant, some of which appeared to leak on the Amazon website on Wednesday.

Technology website Pocket-lint spotted listings for an Echo Sub subwoofer to boost audio playing from an Echo, as well as a smart plug that will bring Alexa voice control to any power socket.

Both products were quickly removed.