Arthur Mitchell, pioneering black ballet dancer, dies at 84

Arthur Mitchell, who broke barriers for African-Americans in the 1950s as a ballet dancer with the New York City Ballet, has died aged 84.

Mitchell died on Wednesday at a New York City hospital according to his niece, Juli Mills-Ross. She said the death came after renal failure led to heart failure.

Born in Harlem, Mitchell started dancing with the New York City Ballet in 1955 under famed choreographer George Balanchine.

Balanchine put him in several leading roles, including one pairing him with a white female dancer in Agon in 1957.

In a January interview with The New York Times, Mitchell recalled the daring of that choice.

“Can you imagine the audacity to take an African-American and Diana Adams, the essence and purity of Caucasian dance, and to put them together on the stage?” he said.