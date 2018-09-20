Aston Martin targets £5 billion valuation with London IPO

Luxury carmaker Aston Martin is aiming for a £5 billion valuation when its shares begin trading on the London Stock Exchange next month. Aston Martin, best known for being James Bond’s vehicle of choice, has set a price range for its London listing of between £17.50 and £22.50 per ordinary share. It means the carmaker will have a market capitalisation of between £4.02 billion and £5.07 billion. Final pricing of the IPO is expected to be announced on or around October 3, when shares are set to start conditional trading on the London Stock Exchange. Unconditional trading will begin around October 8.

Aston Martin confirmed it was offering to float around 57 million shares, representing 25% of the business. Those shares will come from existing shareholders, including Investindustrial, Adeem Investments, Primewagon and senior management. It said Daimler AG of Germany will remain a stakeholder and will not sell down its holding at the IPO. The company will instead convert its current non-voting stake of 4.9% to shares. The IPO is being targeted at institutional investors as well as Aston Martin employees, customers and its Owners Club members in the UK. Aston Martin’s president and group chief executive Andy Palmer said: “By becoming the only automotive company listed on the London Stock Exchange, Aston Martin Lagonda will provide investors with a fitting opportunity to participate in our future success. “Our Second Century Plan gives prospective investors deep insight into how we have executed our turnaround and how we are positioned for growth.” He said the company’s turnaround over the last four years has had a “profound” effect on the UK economy, having invested in manufacturing and engineering and creating thousands of jobs in the West Midlands and South Wales.

Daniel Craig as 007 in the James Bond film, Spectre Credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios/PA