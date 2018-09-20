Second Queensland shark attack in less than 24 hours leaves 12-year-old girl in 'serious condition'

A 12-year-old girl is in a serious condition in hospital after being bitten by a shark in the second attack in the same area of Australia in less than 24 hours.

A rescue helicopter flew the youngster from Cid harbour in the Whitsunday Islands region on Thursday afternoon after she received "a significant leg injury".

She was taken to the Mackay Base Hospital, where she is currently being treated.

Less than 24 hours earlier, a 46-year-old Tasmanian woman suffered significant leg and torso injuries from a shark attack in the same part of Queensland.