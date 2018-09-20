- ITV Report
Second Queensland shark attack in less than 24 hours leaves 12-year-old girl in 'serious condition'
A 12-year-old girl is in a serious condition in hospital after being bitten by a shark in the second attack in the same area of Australia in less than 24 hours.
A rescue helicopter flew the youngster from Cid harbour in the Whitsunday Islands region on Thursday afternoon after she received "a significant leg injury".
She was taken to the Mackay Base Hospital, where she is currently being treated.
Less than 24 hours earlier, a 46-year-old Tasmanian woman suffered significant leg and torso injuries from a shark attack in the same part of Queensland.
Ambulance spokeswoman Tracey Eastwick said the woman, named as Justine Barwick, was swimming off a yacht in Cid harbour on Wednesday when the incident happened.
Dr John Hadok, an emergency doctor from Mackay Base Hospital, happened to be on a nearby yacht and helped slow the bleeding before a rescue helicopter arrived.
The woman underwent surgery on Wednesday night and is said to be in a serious but stable condition.
Fisheries officers are patrolling the area where both the attacks took place.