Britain to come forward with new Brexit proposals on Irish border

Britain is set to unveil new proposals on the future status of the Northern Irish border, in a bid to break deadlock in Brexit negotiations. Speaking at the end of a two-day EU summit in Austria, at which Brexit was high on the agenda, Theresa May said the UK would “shortly” be coming forward with new proposals on the so-called “backstop” arrangements for implementation at the border if no long-term solution is found. Her announcement came as European Council president Donald Tusk told the Prime Minister she will have to rethink her Chequers blueprint for Brexit, saying the plan will not work in its present form. Following a working lunch of the remaining 27 EU states at the informal summit in Salzburg, Mr Tusk said that while there were “positive elements” in the Chequers plan, they could not accept any proposal which threatened the single market.

European Council president Donald Tusk warned that Theresa May’s Chequers plan will not work Credit: European Commission Audiovisual Services/PA

“Everybody shared the view that while there are positive elements in the Chequers proposal, the suggested framework for economic co-operation will not work, not least because it is undermining the single market,” he said. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the EU27 were agreed that, “in the matter of the single market, there can be no compromises”. After what she described as a “frank” meeting with Mr Tusk, Mrs May – who was not present at the lunch – insisted that the plan drawn up at her country residence in July remains “the only serious and credible proposition on the table” for resolving the issue of the Irish border. She has flatly rejected a European Commission backstop proposal for Northern Ireland to remain within the EU customs area after Brexit, arguing that this would draw a border down the Irish Sea.

