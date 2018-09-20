Calls for more guidance for schools on handling sexual image sharing

Schools need more robust guidance on how to respond to abuse through sexual image sharing, a study suggests. The research looked at how the difference between consensual and non-consensual sharing can sometimes be conflated. It also identified that when the advice to pupils was not to sext in the first place, it was likely that anyone becoming a victim of non-consensual sharing would blame themselves.

Study author Jenny Lloyd said: “The main thing that has come out of this is that while there is guidance, the advice focuses on prevention of image sharing – consensual or otherwise. “There is a whole victim blaming narrative, and they may not disclose what has happened to a teacher, and the students at school don’t necessarily support that person. “I just don’t think enough schools are having conversations about the abusive and coercive sharing of images.” Ms Lloyd, who is a research fellow at the University of Bedfordshire, based her findings on data from focus groups, observations, case reviews and reviews of policies and procedures.

Some young people will share sexual images to humiliate others Credit: Philip Toscano/PA