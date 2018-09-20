The name's Fukunaga, Cary Fukunaga: All you need to know about the latest Bond director

Cary Fukunaga worked with Idris Elba on Beasts Of No Nation. Credit: AP

Cary Fukunaga will direct the latest James Bond film, it has been announced. He replaces Danny Boyle, who stepped down from the 25th Bond film in August over "creative differences". The film is expected to be Daniel Craig's last outing as the spy, having previously starred in Casino Royale, Quantum Of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre. But what do we know about the 41-year-old director?

He might already be friends with the next James Bond

Cary Fukunaga has been announced as the new director of the new James Bond film. Credit: PA

Fukunaga is best known for writing, directing and co-producing 2015 West African civil war film Beasts Of No Nation. The film starred Idris Elba, one of the actors favoured to take over from current 007 star Craig. In fact, in a 2015 interview with Metro, Fukunaga said he would like to make a Bond film starring Elba. Asked if he would be interested in directing a Bond film, he said: "That would be pretty cool to have Idris and I do a Bond film together. I wouldn’t say no to that."

Although Elba has dismissed rumours that he will take on the role of the world's most famous fictional spy, fans still think he might become 007. William Hill have Elba at 5/1 to play Bond, while Ladbrokes have him at 6/5.

What else has he worked on?

Beasts Of No Nation won a handful of industry awards, including the Independent Spirit Awards for best male lead for Abraham Attah and the best supporting male for Elba, and a George Foster Peabody Award for excellence. Fukunaga also directed the first series of crime drama True Detective in 2014, starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, for which he won an Emmy Award and a TV Bafta. His feature film debut was in 2009 with Mexican-American adventure thriller Sin Nombre, which he also wrote. The Spanish-language film saw Fukunaga awarded a number of top prizes, including the Sundance Film Festival accolade for directing.

He has worked with Emma Stone on new dark comedy mini-series Maniac. Credit: PA

He directed the adaptation of Jane Eyre in 2011, starring Mia Wasikowska, Michael Fassbender, Jamie Bell and Dame Judi Dench. Fukunaga has also directed new dark comedy mini-series Maniac, starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill, which will premiere on Netflix on Friday.

He will be the first American to direct a Bond film

Bond may be British but Cary Fukunaga will be the first American to take on the franchise. Fukunaga was born in California to a Japanese-American father and a Swedish American mother.

He won an Emmy Award for True Detective. Credit: AP

Previous Bond directors have largely been British, including Sam Mendes, Lewis Gilbert and John Glen, while others have been German or from New Zealand. His appointment is certainly a change in direction from Trainspotting and Slumdog Millionaire director Boyle, who worked on the London 2012 Olympics opening ceremony.

You'll have to wait until 2020 to see what he does with Bond

Fukunaga will begin production on the film, referred to as Bond 25, in March next year. But it will be released at the later date of February 14 2020, it was announced on Thursday. It was originally slated to be released on October 25 2019. The film franchise tweeted "Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig announced today that Bond 25 will begin filming at Pinewood Studios on 4 March 2019 under the helm of director, Cary Joji Fukunaga with a worldwide release date of 14 February 2020."

What has the reaction been to his appointment?

The James Bond international fan club described it as a "surprise announcement" but said Fukunaga had "shown himself capable of handling British subject matter" when working on Jane Eyre. "The director may at first seem like a left field choice but it is in keeping with the art house, independent sensibility of previously rumoured directors," the fan club said. On social media the reaction was mainly positive, although some were unsure who Fukunaga is (lucky we wrote you this handy guide, hey?).

